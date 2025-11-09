No resolution: NULM workers’ protest enters 100th day

CHENNAI: Remaining steadfast in their demand for reinstatement under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), cleanliness workers affiliated with the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) have completed 100 days of protest, refusing to accept employment under the private contractor Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL).

The workers, who were earlier employed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) on the Corporation’s payroll in the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, have been without jobs since August 1, when solid waste management operations were handed over to CESPL.

They alleged that the move had left hundreds of cleanliness workers jobless and struggling to make ends meet. On Saturday, to mark the 100th day of their agitation, workers held demonstrations at several locations, including their homes, displaying placards highlighting their plight.

“It has been 100 days since we lost our jobs. We served the city during its worst crises, but now the Corporation has turned its back on us,” lamented K Jothi, a protesting worker. “At our age, we cannot start new careers. Many of us are struggling to pay rent, school fees, and even to afford one meal a day.”

UUI state president and advocate K Bharathi elaborated, “The union has filed a petition before the Madras High Court, which is expected to come up for hearing on November 12. Depending on the outcome, we’ll decide whether to escalate the protest. Our demand is simple: we want to be reinstated under the GCC, not be pushed into private hands.”

Workers have been staging sit-ins across the city since August, including a continuous protest outside Ripon Building from August 1-13, before being detained by police. They have since organised a rally on September 19. On November 1, they came forward to work for the welfare of the public for free.

They submitted their petitions to zonal officers, and even waded into the sea near the Kannagi Statue at Marina Beach on November 5 to mark the 97th day of protest.

On Saturday, small groups of workers protested from rooftops in Choolai and public spaces in Royapuram, vowing to continue their struggle. “If the court denies permission, we’ll go to any extent to fight for our jobs,” said another worker.

Despite repeated appeals, the Chennai Corporation has not reinstated the workers, who insisted on being brought back under the GCC’s rolls and not accept contractual employment.