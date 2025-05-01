No parking space? Don’t buy a car: Chennai Councillor moots new norm

CHENNAI: With increasing traffic congestion in the city, several councillors asked the Chennai Mayor to bring a regulation that no person should be allowed to own a four-wheeler if they don’t have parking space.

During the council meeting, when the chairman of the works committee N Chitrarasu raised the issue of traffic congestion, deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar asked the Commissioner to ensure that no four-wheeler is bought without obtaining a NoC from the corporation.

Most of the roads in the corporation limits are becoming impossible to drive on; roads are so congested that even ambulances are struggling, said Chitrarasu.

Residents buy four-wheelers even though they don’t have parking space and park them on the road, eating into public space and adding to traffic congestion. The GCC should ensure that no person buys a four-wheeler without submitting proof of parking space and without obtaining an NOC from the corporation, he said.

Chitrarasu also sought the GCC to not entertain petitions from individuals alleging irregular building construction, if they don’t reside on the same street, especially from social activists, as it causes unnecessary difficulties to building owners.