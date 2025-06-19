No drinking water, road in Chennai's Kumaran Nagar

CHENNAI: Residents of Kumaran Nagar, West Mambalam, share a familiar sentiment: “They say today’s inconvenience is for a better tomorrow. But how long?”

In May, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) replaced the existing 500 mm sewage pipeline with an 800 mm pipeline from the Reddy Kuppam Road pumping station in Saidapet to the KK Nagar sewage pumping station.

The work has been going on for close to two months, and seems never-ending, fumed residents. The 25-foot road of Kumaran Colony 1st Street is the worst hit, as the work by Metro Water has left half of the road completely unusable.

Lamenting the dilapidated condition of the road, Saravanan D, who runs a mechanic shop, added: “Since the accumulated mud is eating up the road space, I dispose of it on my own to avoid accidents. Uncleared mud causes traffic congestion on the road and leads to accidents. My wheezing problem has worsened though I use a mask to protect myself from dust.”

Further, Raja, another resident, recalled that the Metro Water department had cut off the drinking water service from the day the installation of pipelines began. “We spent Rs 60/day to meet my family’s water needs. Unless they resume service soon, it would be difficult to manage expenses.”

Anxious about the dust and the worsening condition of the road, the owner of another commercial establishment averred: “Even for light rain, the road becomes slushy and slippery. Many have fallen and got injured. It’s the same condition on Old Mambalam Road and Adi Keshava Perumal Koil Street.”

An official from the Metro Water board said that works for replacing the pipeline would be completed by July. “Soon, the Old Mambalam Road, Adi Keshava Perumal Koil Street, and Kumaran Nagar 1st Street will be re-laid,” he added.