No cover for public as bus shelters go missing in Ekkattuthangal, West Saidapet

CHENNAI: For the past two months, hundreds of commuters at the West Saidapet and Ekkattuthangal bus stops have been facing severe inconvenience owing to the absence of bus shelters at these two busy locations. The lack of shelters has forced women, senior citizens, children and office-goers to wait in the open, whether under the scorching sun or in heavy rain, as seen repeatedly in recent weeks.

In the evenings, people spilling onto the carriageway have contributed to traffic congestion. The Greater Chennai Corporation had demolished both shelters just ahead of the Northeast monsoon. Regular commuters have urged the civic body to either begin construction immediately or to install large temporary shelters.

According to residents of Saidapet and Jafferkhanpet, the previous bus shelter was in good condition. They alleged that it had been built during the AIADMK regime and was removed by the present DMK government ahead of the Assembly election to make way for a new structure. The delay, they said, has only burdened the public.

M Nizarudeen, a college student from West Jafferkhanpet, said he often waits under harsh sunlight for a bus. "After 12.30 pm, the frequency of buses to Broadway reduces. I have to wait for more than 20 minutes under the scorching sun. Services to Chengalpattu, Kundrathur and Kovalam are always minimal," he said.

Nagarajan, a regular commuter, recalled that the demolition was carried out overnight. 'This happened in October, right before the northeast monsoon. Senior citizens, women, schoolchildren and college students suffered heavily during the last two cyclonic rains," he said.

Several senior citizens echoed this concern. One of them said, "I have knee pain, so I sit on the platform. Ironically, the Corporation has placed a temporary bus stop with just a three-seater bench diagonally opposite the demolished shelter. No one is using it. We request the civic officials to expedite the construction."

Ekkattuthangal bus stop continues to face the same issue. Situated on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near the Ekkattuthangal Metro Station and the Guindy Industrial Estate, it is a key transit point connecting the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus, Tambaram and the Airport. Hundreds of IT employees and industrial workers use the stop every day.

"For the past month, nothing has changed. The lack of a bus shelter forces people, including women and senior citizens, to wait in the sun. The small temporary shelter provided is not enough for the crowd," said K Sangeetha, who works in Ekkattuthangal.

Another resident from Velachery, V Ramachandran, also reiterated that the Corporation must begin construction soon or install full-length temporary shelters.

When contacted, a Chennai Corporation official said, "The Anna University is carrying out the foundation and structural design works for the shelters at West Saidapet and Ekkattuthangal. We expect to begin construction this week."