Doctor injured in Guindy hospital stabbing case returns home after treatment

CHENNAI: The senior oncologist of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy, who was stabbed by the son of a patient for allegedly not taking proper care of his cancer-stricken mother, was discharged from the hospital after treatment and returned home on Tuesday.

Dr Balaji Jegannathan, associate professor, medical oncology, KCSSH, sustained seven stab injuries on his head, neck, ear, and scalp in the attack. After undergoing treatment at the same hospital, he was discharged and returned home, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The doctors have advised him to rest at home for a few days, it added.

The doctor was attacked by a young man named Vignesh, who was upset over what he claimed was improper treatment of his mother. Vignesh was arrested by the police, and investigations are ongoing.