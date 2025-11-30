No agency, third party authorised to hire, Chennai Metro warns job-seekers

CHENNAI: In connection with the ongoing job scam by external agencies, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) continues to affirm that it has not hired any third-party recruitment agencies on its behalf. Additionally, the firm has warned the public that recruitment is always held by themselves.

Coming to notice of unscrupulous and unauthorised agencies issuing fake employment opportunities with CMRL through popular social media sites, the firm continues to warn the public of false/fake recruitment campaigns.

CMRL had further notified that the formal process of hiring or appointment of the applicants comes from a verifiable CMRL email address or authenticated letterhead. Also, it does not communicate recruitment processes through Rediff mail, Yahoo, Gmail, mobile, WhatsApp, fake CMRL letterhead or agency.

Also, job vacancies are notified on the CMRL official website www.chennaimetrorail.org.careers. Most importantly, CMRL has clarified that it has not authorised any individual, agent or agency to charge money in exchange for jobs.

With recruitment for phase II operations and maintenance (O&M) currently underway for CMRL phase 2, it has warned the public to fall prey to job scams. And further warned against fraudulent appointment letters.