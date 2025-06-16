Nine held for gambling in T Nagar hotel; Rs 56,000 seized

CHENNAI: The police arrested nine individuals on Sunday night, including the hotel manager, for gambling with money and playing cards at a private hotel on North Usman Road, T Nagar.

After receiving a tip-off from the special forces led by the Inspector of R4 Soundarapandiyanar police station, they investigated the hotel and caught the gamblers.

The police seized Rs 56,400 in cash and eight decks of cards, and the arrested individuals are being investigated further.

The arrests take place following the order of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Arun, who directed the action against illegal gambling and the sale of banned lottery tickets across the Chennai city.

According to Daily Thanthi, the team led by the police inspectors is actively monitoring the areas under their jurisdiction and taking legal action against those involved in such illegal activities.