Nine-day-old baby kidnapped from Govt hospital, rescued within five hours in Chennai

CHENNAI: A nine-day-old baby girl was kidnapped from a government maternity hospital and rescued by Chennai police within five hours on Saturday.
Geetha (29) of Mugalivakkam, was admitted to the RSRM Government Maternity Hospital, Royapuram, for delivery on May 13. She gave birth to a girl on May 15. At the hospital, she befriended a woman aged around 40 who introduced herself as Rosy, probe revealed.
On Sunday (May 24) evening when Geetha was being discharged, Rosy offered to help her board an auto. While assisting, she fled with the newborn. Geetha immediately lodged a complaint at the Royapuram All Women Police Station, seeking help to trace her missing child.
A case was registered and special teams were formed. A team led by Inspector Mani of Kasimedu Police Station traced the baby to 8th Street, V.O.C. Nagar, Pulianthope, and safely rescued her.
The infant was handed over to her parents unharmed. Search is on for the woman who kidnapped the child and abandoned her. Senior police officials appreciated the special team for their efforts in rescuing the child.