Nine-day-old baby kidnapped from Govt hospital, rescued within five hours in Chennai

Geetha (29) of Mugalivakkam, was admitted to the RSRM Government Maternity Hospital, Royapuram, for delivery on May 13. She gave birth to a girl on May 15. At the hospital, she befriended a woman aged around 40 who introduced herself as Rosy, probe revealed.

On Sunday (May 24) evening when Geetha was being discharged, Rosy offered to help her board an auto. While assisting, she fled with the newborn. Geetha immediately lodged a complaint at the Royapuram All Women Police Station, seeking help to trace her missing child.