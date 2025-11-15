Nigerian held with 27 gm of cocaine in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested Kelechi Thankgod, a Nigerian national, for smuggling cocaine into the city and selling it to his clients in the city. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had smuggled the narcotics from Bengaluru via bus.

Kelechi was rounded by a police team near the CMBT (Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus) at Koyambedu on Saturday and 27 grams of cocaine was seized from him.

The ANIU (anti-narcotics intelligence unit) of the city police had received a tip off about the accused and co-ordinated with the CMBT police and kept surveillance along the 100-Feet Road outside the bus stand on Saturday morning. The team intercepted the suspect after he alighted from an Omni bus arriving from Bengaluru.

While questioning and a personal search, officers found cocaine concealed in his possession. He was detained and taken to the police station for further interrogation after which he was arrested.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police said that further investigations are underway to trace his associates.