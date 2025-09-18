NIA arrests two for leaking identities of protected witnesses in Puducherry bomb blast case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two individuals for allegedly leaking sensitive information, including the identities of protected witnesses, in the high-profile 2023 Villianur bomb blast and murder case. The arrests followed coordinated searches at four locations in Puducherry, including the union territory's Central Prison.

The accused have been identified as Heram and Udhayakumar. They are charged with obtaining and disseminating the names and mobile numbers of witnesses who were under protection in a case.

The case pertains to the killing of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran on the evening of September 21, 2023. According to the NIA, six assailants on a motorcycle hurled a country-made bomb to disorient the victim before attacking and killing him with machetes and knives in the Villianur area.

Investigations revealed that the two newly arrested men colluded with the prime accused, Nithyanandam (alias Nithi), who was among 13 individuals chargesheeted by the NIA on September 21, 2023. Nithi is currently incarcerated in Yanam Prison, while the other accused are held in Central Prison, Kalapet.

Recent intelligence inputs indicated that Nithi and his associates had illicitly obtained the confidential witness information. The NIA alleges this data was used to threaten and coerce witnesses in a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice and derail the ongoing legal proceedings.

Acting on these leads, NIA teams conducted simultaneous searches at the Central Prison in Kalapet, Yanam Prison, and two other locations. The operation led to the seizure of several mobile phones, SIM cards, and incriminating documents that contained the revealed identities of the protected witnesses.

The agency has stated that its investigation is ongoing to unravel the larger criminal conspiracy behind the killing and to identify all individuals who violated the law by jeopardizing witness safety.