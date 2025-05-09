NHAI to pay Rs 12K fine for not providing toilet facilities at Surapattu toll plaza

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed to pay Rs 12,000 compensation to a Chennai resident for failing to provide restroom facilities at the Surapattu toll plaza maintained by one AK Construction Company.

According to complainant R Ismail, in August 2024, while driving toward Chennai, the staff at the toll booth demanded Rs 150 toll fee. Ismail made the payment and requested the staff to access the restroom. As directed by the staff, he had to travel another kilometre to access the restroom. However, when he reached the location, he found the restroom locked and returned to the toll plaza. But the staff was unwilling to hear his complaint.

Subsequently Ismail filed a complaint with the Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against the NHAI for not providing adequate services.

The commission, in its order, stated that since the opposite party has failed to appear before it, he was mentioned absent and set exparte (from one side). So the commission had to adjudicate the case solely on the basis of the allegations made in the complaint, as well as the documents/evidence presented in support of the allegations thereof.

The commission headed by D Gopinath, comprising Kavitha Kannan and V Ramamurthy as members, held that the NHAI is liable for deficiency of services under the Act. The NHAI is directed to ensure that separate restrooms for men, women and disabled must be kept accessible and usable for commuters passing through Surapattu toll plaza and other toll plazas as per a circular dated 11.02.2021 issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on the guidelines for development of wayside amenities along national highways and expressways.

The NHAI is, hence, directed to pay Ismail Rs 10,000 as compensation towards deficiency in service, which caused him mental agony, pain and suffering. It has also been directed to pay Rs 2,000 towards litigation costs.

The GUIDELINE

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways guidelines dated February 11, 2021, "Wayside amenities along national highways and expressways are essential as both the passengers and the drivers need certain facilities to make their travel safe, comfortable and convenient in order to reduce fatigue during long journeys."