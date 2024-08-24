Newly constructed bridge and canal collapse on Darkas-Somangalam highway, disrupts traffic

CHENNAI: A newly constructed rainwater canal and small bridge collapsed on Saturday on the Darkas-Somangalam Highway near Tambaram, severely disrupting traffic.

The collapse occurred on the bridge connecting Indira Nagar, cutting off access to more than 5,000 residents from surrounding areas, including Kanadapalayam and Somangalam.

Commuters, including school students and workers, were forced to take lengthy detours or dangerously navigate through landslides and broken storm drains.

This incident follows two months of precautionary construction work aimed at improving rainwater drainage along the highway in preparation for the rainy season.

Despite these efforts, the newly built canal suddenly gave way, plunging into a ditch.

Higher authorities have requested to investigate the cause of the collapse and take appropriate action.