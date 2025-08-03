Newborn dies after breastfeeding in Chennai

CHENNAI: A tragic incident occurred in Pattinapakkam, Chennai, where a six-day-old baby girl died after being breastfed. The baby was born via C-section on July 28 to Vignesh (28), an electrician, and his wife Sangeetha. The couple also has a two-year-old son.

Around 3 am on Saturday, Sangeetha breastfed her newborn and put her to sleep. Two hours later, she noticed the baby was unresponsive and immediately alerted her husband. The couple rushed the infant to the Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, where doctors declared the baby dead on arrival, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The incident has left the family in deep shock. Police from Pattinapakkam are currently investigating the matter.

Speaking about the case, a medical officer explained, “After breastfeeding, it’s important to burp the baby and gently pat their back to aid digestion and prevent milk regurgitation. This simple step can help avoid unfortunate incidents caused by milk aspiration during sleep.”