MTC introduces new bus route between Adyar and West Tambaram

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has introduced a new bus service on Route No. 96, operating between the Adyar and West Tambaram bus termini. Seven buses have been allocated for the route.

Flagged off on Sunday at Pallikaranai by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the event was attended by the Sholinganallur MLA, senior officials of the MTC, including the General Manager (Operations) and General Manager (South), and other staff members.

The new route is expected to improve connectivity between the southern and southwestern parts of Chennai, offering additional public transport options to commuters travelling between Adyar, the IT corridor, and Tambaram.

Meanwhile, MTC on Saturday has also begun distributing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) directly through bus conductors. Commuters can now obtain the Singara Chennai Card on-board by paying Rs 50 towards the card cost and an additional Rs 50 as pre-loaded balance. The card can be activated by the user and enables fast, smart and cashless travel across MTC services.