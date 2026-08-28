Nepal flood: Five pilgrims from Chennai cheat death

CHENNAI: Thursday (August 27) brought good news to the families of five Chennai individuals who were deemed missing immediately after the devastating flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday (August 26).
The five tourists were G Maran and his wife M Shanthi of Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Nagar; Navukarasar Kabir Das and his wife Vijaya Bhuvaneshwari from Murugu Nagar, Velachery; and Sathya from Manapakkam.
Speaking to DT Next, Maran's brother Udhaya Ravi said, "My brother and his wife left Chennai on Sunday for a pilgrimage to Nepal. After hearing about the horrifying incident, we were anxious about their whereabouts. Maran called his daughter, who lives in Maraimalai Nagar, around 11.30 am on Wednesday, and informed her they have safely taken shelter from the flood.”
Ravi said 20 people who were travelling in one van survived, while the vehicles ahead and behind them got washed away. Sensing unusual vibrations, the driver of the van rerouted, ensuring the safety of all 20 passengers.
He further shared that on Thursday morning, around 10.30 am, they received a message on their family group from Maran stating, ‘Greetings to Akka, Bava, and everyone. Thank you. We are all fine and doing well. We have now safely reached the Trishuli army camp via helicopter. See you soon.’
Sri Ram, the son-in-law of S Sathya from Manapakkam said his mother-in-law, who is a government primary school headmistress in Malayambakkam, Kundrathur taluk, Kancheepuram, regularly updated us.
"After reaching Kathmandu, she contacted us. Her last message came when they were half an hour from the immigration point." Shortly after that update, the landslide occurred. "My wife Atchaya was deeply worried about her mother when the updates stopped coming."
This was Sathya's first pilgrimage to Nepal. "On Thursday afternoon, she called to let us know she was safe and had reached the relief camp. We are so relieved now," Sri Ram said.
Meanwhile, Malini, a neighbour of Navukarasar Kabir Das and his wife Vijaya Bhuvaneshwari from Murugu Nagar, Velachery, expressed her relief after hearing from their daughter they were safe.
"Having been their neighbour for 24 years, they share updates with me regularly. Yesterday, I learned about the flash floods, and on Thursday morning, their daughter informed me that her parents were safe. I pray for their safe return." "The couple go on a pilgrimage thrice a year," Malini added.