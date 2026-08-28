Nepal flood: Five pilgrims from Chennai cheat death

The five tourists were G Maran and his wife M Shanthi of Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Nagar; Navukarasar Kabir Das and his wife Vijaya Bhuvaneshwari from Murugu Nagar, Velachery; and Sathya from Manapakkam.

Speaking to DT Next, Maran's brother Udhaya Ravi said, "My brother and his wife left Chennai on Sunday for a pilgrimage to Nepal. After hearing about the horrifying incident, we were anxious about their whereabouts. Maran called his daughter, who lives in Maraimalai Nagar, around 11.30 am on Wednesday, and informed her they have safely taken shelter from the flood.”

Ravi said 20 people who were travelling in one van survived, while the vehicles ahead and behind them got washed away. Sensing unusual vibrations, the driver of the van rerouted, ensuring the safety of all 20 passengers.