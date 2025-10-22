Negligence case filed a month after woman died falling into pit in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: A month after a 41-year-old woman died after falling into an uncovered silt catch pit in Choolaimedu, the police have registered a case of negligence. However, nobody has been added as a suspect yet, police sources said.

Initially, the police had registered a case of an accidental fall. The incident happened during the early hours of September 2. The deceased woman, Deepa, lived with her 20-year-old daughter and her mother. She was working as a domestic help. She was walking back home after visiting a nearby shop when the incident happened.

Passersby found her body the next morning and alerted the authorities, who secured her and moved her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

After ruling out the possibility of foul play, the Choolaimedu police registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (causing death by negligence) and are investigating.