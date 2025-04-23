Neglected playgrounds, inaccessible parks, poor waste collection, civic woes abound in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: The residents of KK Nagar in Ayanavaram have voiced their concerns over poor amenities, ranging from neglected playgrounds, inaccessibility to parks and poor waste management.

Youngsters of the locality highlight the poor condition of the playground and walking track. An uncovered transformer poses a risk to children who frequently play football on the ground after school hours, raising safety concerns, said worried residents.

A resident of KK Nagar also noted that other localites have been demanding better street lights as miscreants turn the playground for their vices at night.

Anand, another resident, expressed their collective dismay over the insufficient number of conservancy workers, leading to the accumulation of garbage in various spots and market waste near SMB Mahal and the entrance of 11th Street, as trash is collected only thrice a week. He noted that this also results in health concerns and forces them to dump the garbage on the main road.

When DT Next contacted the 98 ward councillor, A Priyadharshini stated that the playground was renovated in 2022, and now plans are under way to convert it into a turf, and its estimated value has been finalised.

"Three workers were assigned for cleaning. The vendors in the nearby market dump the vegetable waste in the bins opposite SMB Mahal. The keys of the small parks were handed over to nearby residents, and the park on Fifth Street turned into a parking space for them," said the 98th ward councillor.