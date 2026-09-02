Nearly 47,000 Tasmac liquor bottles returned in pilot, Rs 25 lakh refunded

The QR-based system was launched at a TASMAC outlet in Egmore in June, using a reverse vending machine (RVM). The pilot has since been extended to two more locations.

According to Recykal’s data, return instances increased from 6,964 on July 9 to 46,992 on August 24. Refunds rose from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 25.26 lakh during the same period.