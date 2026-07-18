Nearly 17,000 families complete Census 2027 self-enumeration on first day

CHENNAI: A total of 16,922 families in Chennai completed the Census 2027 self-enumeration process on the first day after the facility was launched on July 17, the Corporation said.
The Census will be conducted in two phases. Ahead of the house listing and housing census scheduled from August 1-30, residents can complete self-enumeration through the official portal till July July 31.
After completing the process, they need to share the generated registration number with census enumerators during their household visit. GCC officials said that the information submitted by residents is protected under the Census Act and will remain confidential.