Census 2026: Here is a step-by-step guide to self-enumeration

*. Once these details are submitted, the location of your house will be confirmed using Google Maps.

*. You will then be asked to answer 33 questions related to your house and household facilities. If you have any doubts while filling out the form, you can access explanations provided for the questions before submitting your answers.

*. After completing the questionnaire, review all the information carefully and confirm that the details are correct.

*. Once the form is submitted, the information will be uploaded to the Census server. You will receive an 11-digit confirmation number via SMS on your registered mobile phone.

*. When census officials visit your home, show them the 11-digit confirmation number. They will use it to verify the details you have already submitted and complete the census process.