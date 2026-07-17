Census 2026: Here is a step-by-step guide to self-enumeration

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Census Operations has released step-by-step guidelines explaining how people can complete the housing self-enumeration process online. The process allows residents to submit their household details digitally before census officials visit their homes for verification.
The online self-enumeration process can be completed by visiting the official Census Self-Enumeration portal.
*. Visit the Census Self-Enumeration website and select Tamil Nadu under the "State" option. Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.
*. Provide your mobile phone number. You may also enter your email address, if required.
*. The self-enumeration facility is available in 16 languages. Choose your preferred language. An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number to continue the process.
*. Enter your district, village/town/city, and PIN code details.
*. Once these details are submitted, the location of your house will be confirmed using Google Maps.
*. You will then be asked to answer 33 questions related to your house and household facilities. If you have any doubts while filling out the form, you can access explanations provided for the questions before submitting your answers.
*. After completing the questionnaire, review all the information carefully and confirm that the details are correct.
*. Once the form is submitted, the information will be uploaded to the Census server. You will receive an 11-digit confirmation number via SMS on your registered mobile phone.
*. When census officials visit your home, show them the 11-digit confirmation number. They will use it to verify the details you have already submitted and complete the census process.