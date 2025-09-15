Nanganallur RWAs hold prog to curb stray dog menace

CHENNAI: Residents and members of the Federation of Nanganallur Welfare Associations conducted a public awareness campaign and suggestion programme for the reduction of the stray dog population within the city limits at Nanganallur Market Road on Sunday. They submitted the memorandum to the Alandur zonal chairman, N Chandran, in the presence of ward councillors Durga Devi Natarajan and A Solomon.

Around 200 members, including the general public, senior citizens, and women from 25 RWAs, participated in the programme.

N Chanda Bose, president of the Federation, said, “GCC has been making efforts to contain the population but it will take time to see the results. Meanwhile, we’ve requested the public to feed the strays only in designated spots identified in their wards.”

It is reported that around 2 lakh stray dogs live within the city limits – on and often encounter dog-man

Stray dog attacks have become common, as there are around 2 lakh canines on the roads in the city. “Often, the victims are children and senior citizens. Even walkers, cyclists, motorists, delivery agents, and even office-goers returning home late at night are subjected to strays attacking them. Many such cases go unreported,” added Bose.

One of the suggestions the Federation offered to the Corporation and the State government was to encourage the public to adopt the street dogs into their homes and vaccinate them at regular intervals. It also urged the civic body to build a shelter in every ward and ensure the RWA and animal lovers of the area maintain it.

“A monitoring committee with elected representatives should be appointed to oversee Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres at the State, district, taluk and village level. An NGO should be entrusted with the job of ensuring transparency in its functioning,” stated the Federation. “The local bodies should identify feeding centres in their locality, and also strengthen the veterinary department with more doctors, assistants, medicines and other requirements.”