Mysterious death of couple at Chennai hotel sparks probe

CHENNAI: A North Indian couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Periamet area on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Rithik Kayal and Tasmeera Khatun, both hailing from West Bengal, said a report from Thanthi TV

According to police sources, the couple had been staying at the lodge for the past few days.

Initial reports claim that the couple had frequent quarrels, over the issue of not having children.

The exact cause of death remains unclear, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further details awaited.