Mylapore fishers cry foul, to boycott today’s meet

In a statement, the Mylai Paguthi Anaithu Meenava Grama Panchayatars Sabai said the TNHB's Nandanam Division had issued an e-tender notification for demolishing 96 quarters and other buildings at Mylapore village, and pointed out that the 3.82 acres of land in question had been sought for their permanent rehabilitation under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019. However, the government had issued an order proposing to construct a new Secretariat on the same site. They demanded the cancellation of the GO, alleging that proceeding with demolition without resolving their rehabilitation demands would undermine their rights.

They also questioned the absence of details regarding mandatory CRZ clearance in the tender documents, stating that the proposed demolition could cause environmental impacts, including dust, noise and traffic congestion.