Secretariat in making? TNHB to raze Pattinapakkam flats

CHENNAI: Adding fuel to the brewing political and environmental storm surrounding the TVK government's proposed Legislative Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has floated a tender to demolish 96 rental houses at Pattinapakkam, which were constructed nearly 50 years ago and have been declared unsafe for habitation.
The State government had initially issued an order giving in-principle approval for initiating the process of constructing a new Secretariat and Assembly complex in the proposed land. The total land area identified for the project is 26.36 acres, of which 21.37 acres belong to the TNHB.
According to the tender document, the estimated value of the demolition work is Rs 41.61 lakh. The successful bidder has been instructed to complete the demolition within 75 days from the commencement of work. Failure to complete the work within the stipulated period will attract a penalty of Rs 1,500 per day.
It was following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement of the proposed new Secretariat complex that the TNHB land at Pattinapakkam was identified as a potential site for the project.
Of the total 26.36 acres identified, 21.37 acres belong to the TNHB, and 0.93 acres to the Greater Chennai Corporation, while approximately 1.20 acres are classified as land for which Revenue Department records are unavailable.
The Pattinapakkam housing units, constructed more than 50 years ago, were originally allotted under the public quota to working-class families and government employees under the TNHB low- and middle-income housing schemes.
In 2022, the TNHB Chief Revenue Officer cancelled the allotments, citing the deteriorating condition and age of the residential blocks. This decision was challenged by the Pattinapakkam MIG Residents’ Welfare Association.
Following the court judgment, the Board issued notices to the allottees asking them to vacate the houses. After a prolonged process, the housing units have now been vacated, paving the way for the demolition work to commence.