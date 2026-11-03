Secretariat in making? TNHB to raze Pattinapakkam flats

The State government had initially issued an order giving in-principle approval for initiating the process of constructing a new Secretariat and Assembly complex in the proposed land. The total land area identified for the project is 26.36 acres, of which 21.37 acres belong to the TNHB.

According to the tender document, the estimated value of the demolition work is Rs 41.61 lakh. The successful bidder has been instructed to complete the demolition within 75 days from the commencement of work. Failure to complete the work within the stipulated period will attract a penalty of Rs 1,500 per day.

It was following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement of the proposed new Secretariat complex that the TNHB land at Pattinapakkam was identified as a potential site for the project.