Mylapore auto driver arrested on kidnap charges after driving off with woman traffic police officer

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a drunk auto rickshaw driver on kidnap charges, among others, after he drove his vehicle away with a woman traffic cop who stepped into his auto to collect a traffic violation fine on Sunday. The vehicle was intercepted by the public, and he was handed over to the police.

The police said that the incident happened in Mylapore. The constable had stopped the auto for riding in the opposite direction on a one-way street and issued a spot fine. As she initiated action, the driver attempted to flee, prompting her to enter the vehicle to prevent him from escaping.

Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and drove a few metres with the constable inside the vehicle despite her repeated demands to stop. Hearing her cries, the public surrounded the auto and restrained the driver. A patrol team rushed to the scene and took the driver into custody.

A breath analyser test conducted by the traffic police confirmed he had consumed alcohol. The driver, Manikandan, was arrested for multiple violations.