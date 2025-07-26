Murder, mystery, and a side of dessert

CHENNAI: Murder mystery events have always been crowd-pullers; now imagine pairing that with smoke-kissed entrées, creative cocktails, mocktails and desserts. That’s exactly what entrepreneurs Suganthshree and Nimisha Sara Philip are bringing to Chennai’s entertainment scene with The Alibi Table, India’s first-of-its-kind murder mystery supper club.

This immersive experience blends fine dining, storytelling, drama and meaningful networking, a concept the duo spent months researching and refining. “We can proudly say this is the first of its kind in India. There’s food, there’s drama, and there’s networking. Our debut edition will take place in Chennai on August 1 in collaboration with Park Hyatt,” says Nimisha.

Each event unfolds across three layers: fine dining, mystery theatre, and networking. For the upcoming edition, the culinary experience has been designed to match the murder plot, inspired by Netflix’s ‘The Residence’. “We’re curating a five-course menu featuring American-Australian cuisine. Each course is paired with wine or cocktails and laced with ‘clues’ that tie into the storyline. The dishes, drinks and even the mocktails are part of the narrative.”

But what’s a supper club without some drama? Guests don’t just observe the mystery, they live it. “From the cocktail session to the final dessert course, the storyline plays out in real-time. Each guest steps into a character. No one arrives as themselves. Clues are woven into the menu, conversations, and interactions, making every moment part of the unravelling," explains Suganthshree.

According to the duo, The Alibi Table also creates space for meaningful connection. “We’ve invited investors, creatives and entrepreneurs. It’s an amazing environment to network without the usual business-card awkwardness. Everyone’s in character and conversations flow organically,” she shares. Their first pilot event, based on the thriller 'Murder Mubarak', was a success and gave them the confidence to take the concept further. The Alibi Table is designed as a travelling supper club, with upcoming editions planned in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Dubai. “Networking is vital today. These events allow you to meet people from diverse professions and industries in an unconventional but fun setting. Our long-term goal is to build a community across cities and eventually launch an app that helps people stay connected through the supper club network," Nimisha says.

Unlike traditional mystery dinners where a crime is pre-set and guests solve it, The Alibi Table puts you in the middle of the plot. “Everyone becomes a character. The mystery is shaped by how guests play their roles. Our goal is to collaborate with the best chefs and create experiences that are immersive, unexpected and unforgettable," concludes Suganthshree.