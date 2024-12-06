Murder case: NIA searches locations in Chennai, Karnataka

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations in Karnataka and Chennai in connection with its probe into the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru.

In Chennai, the sleuths carried out searches at a house in RK Nagar, Tiruvottiyur. The NIA team searched the house of Mohamed Asim, and seized some materials before taking him for further enquiry. Asim runs a business in Tondiarpet.

The BJP Yuva Morcha district executive committee member was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka allegedly by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26, 2022, a press release from NIA said.

According to NIA, the killing was aimed at instilling fear among a specific section of society.

The searches were carried out at premises linked with the absconding accused, suspects and their associates in the case, taken over by the NIA from local police on August 4, 2022.

Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the searches. Nineteen people have so far been arrested by the NIA in the case.

"Charge sheets have been filed by NIA against 23 people, including four absconding accused, till date. Non-bailable warrants and rewards have also been issued against 7 absconding accused persons,” the statement said.