Multiple-truck collision near Chennai kills driver, another battling for life

CHENNAI: A multiple-truck collision in Gummidipoondi near Chennai claimed the life of a driver on the spot, while another is battling for his life after sustaining serious injuries.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased has been identified as Nagaraj from Nazarathpatti, Poonamallee.

Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the site and are conducting a thorough investigation. More details awaited.