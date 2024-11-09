Begin typing your search...

    Multiple-truck collision near Chennai kills driver, another battling for life

    The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj from Nazarathpatti, Poonamallee.

    Multiple-truck collision near Chennai kills driver, another battling for life
    Visuals from the accident spot (Maalaimalar)

    CHENNAI: A multiple-truck collision in Gummidipoondi near Chennai claimed the life of a driver on the spot, while another is battling for his life after sustaining serious injuries.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased has been identified as Nagaraj from Nazarathpatti, Poonamallee.

    Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the site and are conducting a thorough investigation. More details awaited.

