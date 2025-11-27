Multilevel commercial complex planned in MLA office in T Nagar

CHENNAI: In a renewed attempt to ease parking congestion and strengthen its own-source revenue, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited bids to hire a consultant for preparing a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for a proposed multi-level parking-cum-commercial complex on its land parcel adjoining the MLA office on South Usman Road, T Nagar.

The initiative comes despite the limited success of the existing multi-level car park (MLCP) on Thanikachalam Road in the same area. Built at a cost of Rs 40.7 crore with capacity for 732 vehicles, including 513 two-wheelers and 222 cars, the utilisation levels have remained suboptimal since its commissioning.

The civic body has been identifying strategic land parcels that can be developed into commercial complexes through the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. With rising demand for space due to rapid expansion in the IT and industrial sectors, the Municipal Administration Department had already announced plans to build shopping complexes at key locations to augment GCC’s revenue.

A senior Corporation official said, “The project is at an early stage. A consultant will determine feasibility based on the land characteristics and demand in T Nagar. The proposal covers both commercial development and a structured parking facility. Once the DFR is completed, tenders for construction will be floated in two months,” the official said.

VS Jayaraman of the T Nagar Residents Welfare Association opined, “The MLCP on Thanikachalam Road is rarely used by the public, even after announcing that parking is free for three hours. If the local body constructs a new parking facility-cum-multi-level complex, it would create a mess for the commuters who use the ramp of Anbalagan Flyover located opposite the MLA office. The Corporation should cancel the proposal immediately”

Earlier this year, GCC floated tenders for two other MLCPs. One is planned in Tiruvottiyur on a 1,563 sqm site near the Municipality Dispensary Complex, with provision for 1,052 two-wheelers. Another is proposed in Kodambakkam on a 1,667 sqm plot near the Kodambakkam Bridge, offering space for 422 two-wheelers and 75 cars. Both projects are expected to cost Rs 130 crore.