Multi-tier security in Chennai ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit

The city is also under tight security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend multiple programmes here on Sunday (October 11).

According to a police official, access to the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Maanavargalin Kural) event is restricted to QR code entry, segregating gender entry corridors and completely excluding the general public from the event to ensure law and order control.

The city is under an exceptionally dense five-tier security blanket comprising 15,000 police personnel led by Chennai police commissioner A Amalraj and the heightened city-wide protocol directly reinforces the security presence surrounding the Island Grounds - the venue of the interaction - and also VVIP transit routes today.

According to TNCC chief Manickam Tagore, about 10,000 to 20,000 students who registered and received the QR code alone will participate in the event.

"Our leader will address issues related to Tamil Nadu students, such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, lack of jobs, education for girls and women and the union government's educational policy. It is going to be an interaction session," Tagore said.