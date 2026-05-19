Multi-level parking facility opened at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: A multi-level vehicle parking facility has been opened at the Egmore railway station on the Gandhi-Irwin Road side, as part of the ongoing Rs 842 crore station redevelopment project. It includes two-floor parking for both cars and two-wheelers.
Together, it can accommodate 122 cars and 68 two wheelers, while the fourth floor has space for 62 cars and 34 two wheelers.
The facility includes EV charging stations, CCTV surveillance, automated parking systems, public announcement systems and fire safety infrastructure. Other amenities include pay and use toilets, drivers rooms, luggage lockers, refreshment kiosks and vehicle cleaning services.
A lift with access for persons with disabilities, fire escape staircases, guard rails and anti-skid parking surfaces have also been provided.
The parking facility has been opened as redevelopment works continue across the station, including construction of new terminal infrastructure and passenger circulation areas.
Railway authorities said a similar parking facility on the Poonamallee high road side is also under construction.