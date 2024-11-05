Mudhalvar Padaippagam to aid startup aspirants and students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the “Mudhalvar Padaippagam”, a first-of-its-kind facility in the state, jointly developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation and CMDA at Rs 2.85 crore to aid entrepreneurs and youths preparing for competitive exams.

The padaippagam, a three-floor facility that would function as a co-working space for budding entrepreneurs and a learning space for students with best-in-class infrastructure, was inaugurated on Jaganathan Street at Agaram in Kolathur constituency.

The centre, designed to accommodate around 51 persons at any given time, would enable students preparing for all competitive exams like UPSC and TNPSC to utilise the textbooks available there. The centre has been equipped with computer and internet facilities besides furniture and a peaceful ambience to enhance the studying experience.

A floor has been developed as a co-working space capable of accommodating 38 persons at any given time to support men and women who are unable to start their business due to a dearth of space. The co-working space has also been equipped with three conference rooms.

The centre would remain open from 6 am to 11 pm on all days. Internet could be accessed on cashless payment of Rs 5 per person through the GCC website. The centre will also have a floor dedicated to the cafeteria.

Madhan, a representative of a private firm which has utilised the newly developed co-working space, said that the cost of the government facility in Kolathur was only a third of the co-working spaces elsewhere in the city and it would be a great advantage to Start-ups like theirs.

“It takes only two minutes to book the co-working space. It can be booked only online, on an hourly basis, even for an hour, or monthly basis. I have booked for a month.”

Sekhar Krishna, another entrepreneur using the facility, said, “I came to know this workspace available in Kolathur and visited it. The ambience and infrastructure were top-notch. It was very cheap. For a Start-up like ours, it will save huge sums in rent and simultaneously provide the same comfort of a private co-working space.”