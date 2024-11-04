CM Stalin launches co-working and learning space in his Kolathur constituency

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched a new initiative to offer space for co-working and learning with all modern facilities including internet at Kolathur Assembly constituency here.

The "Mudhalvar Padaipagam," which will function under the Greater Chennai Corporation at Jagannathan Street, Zone 6, in the chief minister’s constituency, will serve as a "peaceful hub, designed for the people to be creative and explore new businesses," a GCC official said.

The three-floor building will serve as a place to work, learn, and connect, offering the co-working and learning space at affordable rates, making it accessible to everyone.

One can book a space online and enjoy an inspiring environment equipped with facilities to support one’s business, work, or prepare for competitive exams.

The CM, who inaugurated this centre in Agaram in the presence of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya, briefly interacted with students and entrepreneurs on the occasion.

The Mudhalvar Padaipagam is part of the "Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam" (North Chennai Development Scheme) undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) in collaboration with GCC, and has been established at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore.

Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department, Kakarla Usha, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Member Secretary of CMDA Anshul Mishra, and Central Zone Deputy Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, were among those present on the occasion.

Later, participating at a function held under the aegis of Anitha Academy, the chief minister distributed certificates to students and specs to those who underwent eye surgery.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said the fight against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which destroyed the dreams of poor and rural students of becoming doctors, would continue.

"One day the Central government will accept Tamil Nadu's voice against NEET," Stalin, who is the president of the ruling DMK said, indicating that the test would be scrapped in the future.

He distributed laptops to 107 students who completed their training, and sewing machines and certificates to 350 girls.

The CM also launched 77 transformer protection projects worth Rs 3 crore besides inaugurated three multipurpose centres built at a cost of Rs 80.90 lakh, laid the foundation stone for a women's gym for Rs 43 lakh, and a library building at a cost of Rs 38.50 lakh.

He inspected the renovation of a pond at G K M Colony and ongoing works in Perambur subway.