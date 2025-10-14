MTC to upgrade 6 depots for phase II e-bus operations

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is set to take up the upgradation of infrastructure for the operation of electric buses at four depots in the city and suburbs, with the contract for the second phase of the World Bank-supported Chennai City Partnership – Sustainable Urban Services Programme (CCP-SUSP) under the Gross Cost Contract likely to be finalised by the end of this month.

The contract is expected to be awarded to OHM Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, which has already won the phase-1 tender.

As part of the second phase of the programme, tenders have been floated for upgrading the Alandur, Central II, Avadi and Padianallur depots to facilitate electric bus operations.

MTC Managing Director Prabhushankar said that in the second phase, six existing depots, including the four depots, will be converted into electric depots, while new depots will also be established to transfer the existing diesel buses operated from there. “It will be a mix of both upgradation and greenfield development. Existing diesel buses will be reallocated to six new depots to come up,” he said.

According to him, the six depots, Alandur, Central II, Avadi, Padiyanallur, Perambur, and Ayyappanthangal, are to be upgraded to accommodate 600 electric buses. The upgradation works will involve yard concreting, RCC flooring, replacing maintenance shed roofs, constructing additional inspection pits and toilets, and renovating administrative buildings.

MTC General Manager (Operations) said land has been acquired for new depots at Tiruvallur, Varadharajapuram (Outer Ring Road), Thaiyur (near Tiruporur), Institute of Road Transport, Tharamani, and Attanthangal (near Padiyanallur).

Prabhushankar added that the tendering process for Phase II to procure 600 e-buses under the GCC model has reached the final stages. “We have received four bids and completed the technical evaluation. The commercial bids have been opened, and the lowest bidder (L1) has been identified. Negotiations with OHM Mobility are under way to finalise a better deal for the corporation. We expect to issue the work order by the end of this month,” he said.

The MD also said that the next batch of electric buses under Phase I is expected to be launched from the Poonamallee depot by mid-November. Under phase I, 255 electric buses are currently being operated from the Vysarpadi and Perumbakkam termini against the contracted 625 buses.