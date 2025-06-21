MTC to provide free bus travel tokens for senior citizens

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will provide free bus travel tokens to senior citizens in the city for six months, from July to December.

According to a Maalaimalar report, eligible individuals can collect 10 tokens per month from June 21 to July 31 between 8 am and 7.30 pm.The initiative aims to support senior citizens by providing them with cost-free public transportation for the next six months.

The tokens will be distributed at 40 designated bus stands across the city, including Adyar, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli, T Nagar, Saidapet, Central Railway Station, Broadway, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Alandur, Guindy Estate, Iyyappanthangal, Vadapalani, KK Nagar, Adambakkam, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Ambattur Estate, Ambattur OT, Avadi, Ayanavaram, ICF, Tondiarpet, Toll Plaza, Ennore, Vyasarpadi, Madhavaram, Padiyanallur, Sengunram, Tambaram MEPS, Poonamallee, Perambur, Vallalar Nagar, Semmenchery, Tiruvottiyur, Kilambakkam, and Kundrathur.

To avail the tokens, beneficiaries must present proof of residence, age proof and any additional valid ID along with two colour photographs.