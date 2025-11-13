MTC to procure 70 mini e-buses for 11 phase 1 Chennai Metro stations

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to procure 70 mini electric buses, each seven metres in length, in the first phase of its plan to operate 220 mini and microbuses to strengthen the first and last mile connectivity (FLMC) for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase I stations.

According to the minutes of a pre-tender consultation meeting held with original equipment manufacturers on November 3, the procurement will be carried out in two packages. Under the first package, MTC will acquire 70 seven-metre buses with a maximum width of 2.2 metres. In the second, it will procure 150 microbuses with a width of up to 1.8 metres and a length ranging from 5 to 5.5 metres.

Officials of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will jointly finalise the FLMC routes for 11 identified Metro Phase I stations shortly, the document said.

A senior CUMTA official said the introduction of microbuses under the FLMC network is expected to significantly improve public transport ridership by bringing Metro connectivity closer to commuters’ doorsteps. “This initiative is key to realising the ‘Metro to the Doorstep’ concept, encouraging people to shift from personal vehicles to more sustainable and efficient modes of public transport,” the official said. “Passengers using the microbus services to connect with the Metro will also receive a fare concession,” the official added.

The services are proposed to operate between 7 am and 11 pm, linking key Metro stations with surrounding residential and commercial areas within a radius of up to five kilometres. The microbuses will operate without conductors, and passengers can make digital payments or book tickets through the Chennai One app.

MTC has identified four depots – Koyambedu, Saidapet, Wimco Nagar, and Pallavaram – for operating the new services. Each vehicle will be equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, panic buttons, automatic fare collection systems, passenger information displays, and passenger counting systems.