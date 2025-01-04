MTC to operate additional buses in Chennai city due to train cancellations

CHENNAI: In a move to manage the crowds, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to operate additional 10 buses between Pallavaram bus stand and Chengalpattu on Sunday.

As many as 10 additional buses will be operated from Pallavaram bus stand to Guduvancherry and 10 additional buses from Tambaram bus stand to T Nagar.

Moreover, 20 buses will be operated to Broadway, a report added.

