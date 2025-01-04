Begin typing your search...

    MTC to operate additional buses in Chennai city due to train cancellations

    As many as 10 additional buses will be operated from Pallavaram bus stand to Guduvancherry and 10 additional buses from Tambaram bus stand to T Nagar.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jan 2025 9:20 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: In a move to manage the crowds, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to operate additional 10 buses between Pallavaram bus stand and Chengalpattu on Sunday.

    Moreover, 20 buses will be operated to Broadway, a report added.

    DTNEXT Bureau

