EMU trains on Beach – Tambaram fully cancelled from 7am to 4pm on Jan 5; Check details

CHENNAI: EMUs operated on Chennai Beach – Tambaram section would be fully cancelled and some EMUs would be partially cancelled owing to a line block permitted in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Tambaram Yard for the launching of steel gangway girders for the construction of the New Foot Over Bridge (FOB) towards Pallavaram End from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm on January 5, 2025.

EMU trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram are fully cancelled in both directions from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm on January 5.

Owing to the cancellation of EMUs, passenger specials would be operated between Chennai Beach – Pallavaram - Chennai Beach (7.00 am to 4.00 pm) and Chengalpattu-Guduvancheri-Chengalpattu (11.00 am to 4.00 pm), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

However, EMU trains from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu will run as per schedule between 7.00 am and 11.00 am in both directions. The Tiruvannamalai - Tambaram MEMU Passenger leaving Tiruvannamalai at 4.30 am will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Tambaram on January 5, 2025.

The Tambaram - Villupuram MEMU Passenger leaving Tambaram at 9.45 am is fully cancelled on January 5, 2025. The Villupuram - Tambaram MEMU Passenger leaving Villupuram at 1.40 pm is fully cancelled on January 5, 2025.

The Villupuram - Tambaram MEMU Passenger leaving Villupuram at 5.20 am on January 5, 2025 will be short terminated at Chengalpattu. The train is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram. The Tambaram- Villupuram MEMU Passenger leaving Tambaram at 6.05 pm is partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chengalpattu on January 5, 2025.

Normal Sunday pattern of EMU train services will resume from 4.00 pm on the same day, the release added, advising passengers to plan their journey as per updated timings.







