MTC to operate 50 special buses in Chennai for Pongal

CHENNAI: In view of the Pongal festival, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) had announced that it will operate 50 special buses on select routes across the city for public convenience.

The special buses will run on two weekends before the festival—January 4 and 5, and also January 11 and 12 to help commuters use public transport for their shopping, said a release.

These buses will run in key locations such as T Nagar, Purasaiwakkam, Vallalar Nagar and Washermanpet.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to operate 15,000 special buses from January 10 to 13 for the benefit of those travelling to their hometowns for the festival.