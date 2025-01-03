15,000 special buses to ply across Tamil Nadu for Pongal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to operate 15,000 special buses from January 10 to 13, for the benefit of those travelling to their hometowns for the Pongal holidays.

Of these, 12,000 buses will run from Chennai to various destinations. The special buses will supplement the 2,092 buses that operate daily, said a Maalaimalar report. Passengers can board the special buses from the bus termini in Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram.

Ahead of the festive season, all trains departing from Chennai to southern districts are fully booked, while reservations on government buses are being made rapidly. Transport corporation officials have stated that over 75,000 bus reservations have already been made, with the numbers expected to rise significantly starting January 6, the report added.

January 14, 15, and 16 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) have already been declared public holidays for the Pongal festival. If the state government declares January 17 as a holiday, as requested by the Government Employees Union, it will extend to a six-day break, including the weekend (January 18 and 19).

Meanwhile, plans for special bus operations will be finalised in a meeting led by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on January 6, following which a formal announcement is expected, the Maalaimalar report added.