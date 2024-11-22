Begin typing your search...

    MTC to operate 20 additional buses from Nov 23 after changes in EMUs’ timetable

    MTC said that steps have been taken to operate 10 additional buses each on the Broadway to Tambaram route, and on the Tambaram to Chengalpattu route.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Nov 2024 9:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Friday announced that it would operate 20 special buses after changes were made in the EMU train operation from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu, Tirumalpur, Kancheepuram and Arakkonam, which it comes into effect from Saturday, and also cancelled 28 trains.

    So, the MTC said that steps have been taken to operate 10 additional buses each on the Broadway to Tambaram route, and on the Tambaram to Chengalpattu route.

    Due to the cancellation of trains between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu stations from 1.20 pm to 4.20 pm till November 28, MTC would be operating 10 additional buses services from Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu for the benefit of passengers.

    It will also post officials at both bus stops to monitor the bus operations.

    DTNEXT Bureau

