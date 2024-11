Partial, full cancellation of EMU and MEMU trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMU and MEMU train services are fully and partially cancelled in Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu and Tambaram to Villupuram sectors owing to engineering works between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu railway stations from 1:20 pm to 4:20 pm and 10:30 pm to 01:30 am from November 24 to 28, said a Southern Railway statement.

Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 9:20 pm, 11:50 am, 12:30 pm, 12:50 pm, 1:45 pm, 3:05 pm are partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu on November 24.

Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:00 pm, 1:50 pm, 2:25 pm, 4:05 pm are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil on November 24.

Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 9:25 pm, 11:40 am, 12:28 pm, 12:40 pm, 1:45 pm are partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu from November 25 to 28.

Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:00 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:20 pm, 3:05 pm, 4:20 pm are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil from November 25 to 28.

Tambaram – Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 09:45 am, Villupuram - Tambaram MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:40 pm are fully cancelled from November 24 to 28, added the statement.