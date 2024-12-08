MTC to operate 20 additional bus services in Chennai owing to EMU train pattern change

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Sunday announced that it would operate 20 special buses after changes were made in the EMU train services Sunday pattern from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu.

In a statement, MTC’s Managing Director said that they will be operating 10 additional bus services from Tambaram to Broadway, 5 buses from Tambaram to Chengalpattu, and 5 buses from Guduvancheri to T Nagar.

Additional buses will be operated based on passenger demand, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Also, officers are appointed at major bus stands to monitor these bus services.