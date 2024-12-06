Suburban train services: Changes in Sunday pattern on Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section; check timings here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Railway Division has revised the Sunday pattern of suburban train services in Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section from tomorrow (December 8) to carry out the maintenance activities and due to operational reasons.

From now on, there will be 89 services from Beach to Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tirumalpur. Likewise, there would be 93 services in the return direction.

First train will leave Beach at 3.55 am and reach Tambaram and Chengalpattu at 4.50 am and 5.35 am respectively. First train from Beach to Kancheepuram will leave at 5.35 am. First MEMU for Tirumalpur will leave Beach at 7.30 am and reach Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram at 8.30 am, 9.28 am and 10.30 am respectively.

Last train to Tambaram will leave Beach at 11.59 pm and reach Tambaram 12.54 am. Last train to Chengalpattu/Guduvancheri would leave Beach at 10.45 pm and reach Tambaram at 12.40 am. Last train to Tirumalpur will leave Beach at 7.55 pm and reach Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram at 8.50 pm, 9.45 pm and 10.30 pm.

First train from Tambaram will leave at 3.55 am and reach Beach at 4.50 am. First train from Chengalpattu will leave at 4 am and reach Beach at 5.50 am. First train from Arakkonam/Tirumalpur will leave at 4.40 am and reach Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Beach at 5.15 am, 6.15 am, 7.15 am and 8.10.

Last train from Chengalpattu will leave at 11 pm and reach Tambaram and Beach at 11.59 pm and 12.54 am. Last train from Tirumalpur will depart at 8 pm and reach Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram Chennai Beach at 8.25 pm, 9.30 pm, 10.20 pm and 11.15 pm.