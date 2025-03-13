MTC to introduce Rs 2000 monthly travel pass for Chennai buses

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) plans to launch a new scheme of Rs 2,000 monthly fare for MTC buses.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the new scheme involves travelling for a whole month on Chennai city buses for Rs 2000.

It is also reported that the scheme will be included in all types of buses, including AC buses.

The new scheme is expected to be introduced by May or June, with MTC finalising plans for its implementation. It is to be noted that a Rs 1,000 monthly pass is in place.

Meanwhile, commuters have urged MTC to continue the existing Rs 1,000 monthly pass alongside the new scheme to ensure affordability for all passengers.