MTC to buy 12 new recovery vehicles to replace old ones

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has proposed to procure 12 new breakdown recovery vehicles, as it prepares to phase out its existing fleet of mobile maintenance lorries that have completed over 15 years of service.

To ensure uninterrupted service and quick roadside assistance, the Corporation currently runs 12 breakdown mobile lorries, stationed at strategic locations such as Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai and Poonamallee High Road.

These vehicles, staffed by drivers and technical personnel, attend to emergency repairs when buses suffer mechanical failure, tyre punctures or accidents during service. The city’s primary public road transport operator, MTC, operates 3,233 buses, ferrying around 33 lakh passengers every day.

However, in line with a government order, vehicles that have completed 15 years must be condemned by September 2025. Given this, MTC has proposed to replace the ageing vehicles with 10 built-up Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) with closed container bodies and two heavy recovery vans. The new fleet is expected to offer faster response times and enhanced operational efficiency during breakdown situations.

Sources said that as per specifications sourced through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), each LMV is estimated to cost Rs 13.5 lakh, while each heavy recovery vehicle is expected to cost Rs 48 lakh. The total cost of Rs 2.31 crore does not include temporary registration, road tax, freight charges, insurance or other additional costs.

“The proposal is aimed at minimising service disruptions, reducing traffic congestion caused by stalled buses, and ensuring passengers do not face prolonged delays. If the government grants an extension allowing the existing fleet to operate for another year, the procurement process will be put on hold,” a MTC source explained.

· Each LMV to cost Rs 13.5 lakh

· A heavy recovery vehicle to cost Rs 48 lakh

· Total cost – Rs 2.31 crore – does not include temporary registration, road tax, freight charges, insurance or other additional costs