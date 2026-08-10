Chennai MTC tightens norms for 1,520 electric low-floor buses, eases delivery timelines

220 Metro feeder buses: Delivery window 12 months

The second tender covers 220 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses for first- and last-mile connectivity to Metro Rail stations. The fleet comprises 70 seven-metre and 150 five-metre buses.

The buses will operate as conductor-less services with onboard fare collection systems on routes identified by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) within a 5-km primary influence area of Metro stations.

MTC has extended each major delivery milestone by three months. The requirement to supply 50% of the 5-metre buses within three months has been extended to six months. Delivery of all 5-metre buses has been extended from six to nine months, while the deadline for all 7-metre buses has been extended from nine to 12 months. The relaxation follows requests from bidders citing difficulties in manufacturing and supplying buses conforming to the specifications.

One bidder had sought permission to import the first 100 buses from Vietnam as completely built units and manufacture the remaining buses in India, citing limited availability of suitable 5-metre and 7-metre electric bus models. MTC rejected the request and retained the original condition.

Some specifications for the 5-metre buses have, however, been relaxed. Suspension can now be either air or mechanical, while requirements relating to floor height, wheel-area clearance, and ground clearance can be met under applicable CMVR, AIS-052, ARAI certification, or UBS-II standards.