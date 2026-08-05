TN Budget 2026: Metro Ph-II stretch,1,000 AC buses to open shortly

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the 118.9 km Chennai Metro Phase II project, being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore, is progressing rapidly. The initial 14.64 km stretch, comprising 11 stations from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction with connectivity to the existing Vadapalani station, is scheduled to be commissioned shortly.

The government is pursuing early approval from the Union government for three proposed metro corridors: Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam, Koyambedu to Pattabiram via Avadi, and Poonamallee to Sunguvarchathiram via Sriperumbudur. It is also pushing a joint proposal with the Centre and the Karnataka government to extend a metro link from Hosur in Krishnagiri district to Bommasandra in Karnataka.