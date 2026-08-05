TN Budget 2026: Metro Ph-II stretch,1,000 AC buses to open shortly

CHENNAI:The first operational stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, connecting Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, will be opened to the public shortly, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Wednesday. The State also unveiled plans to procure 1,000 new air-conditioned electric buses for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.
Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the 118.9 km Chennai Metro Phase II project, being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore, is progressing rapidly. The initial 14.64 km stretch, comprising 11 stations from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction with connectivity to the existing Vadapalani station, is scheduled to be commissioned shortly.
The government is pursuing early approval from the Union government for three proposed metro corridors: Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam, Koyambedu to Pattabiram via Avadi, and Poonamallee to Sunguvarchathiram via Sriperumbudur. It is also pushing a joint proposal with the Centre and the Karnataka government to extend a metro link from Hosur in Krishnagiri district to Bommasandra in Karnataka.
To modernise public transport, 1,000 AC electric buses will be inducted into the MTC fleet during the current financial year under the GCC model. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked in the Revised Budget Estimates for electrical and mechanical infrastructure at bus depots to support these vehicles. Overall, the Budget has allocated Rs 13,561 crore to the Transport Department, which includes Rs 7,675 crore as subsidy to State Transport Undertakings, Rs 2,650 crore as performance gap funding, and Rs 1,005 crore as share capital assistance.
14.64 km
-- Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction stretch, comprising 11 stations, will be commissioned shortly
1,000
-- AC electric buses to be inducted under the GCC model; Rs 500 crore allocated for depot infra upgrades
4 CORRIDORS
TN pursuing approvals for Airport-Kilambakkam, Koyambedu-Pattabiram, Poonamallee-Sunguvarchathiram, and Hosur-Bommasandra lines