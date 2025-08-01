MTC ties up with Torrent Gas, THINK Gas to boost CNG infrastructure

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Torrent Gas Chennai and AG&P CGD India (now THINK Gas) to develop captive Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations at its bus depots.

As part of this collaboration, CNG stations will be established at the existing Ambattur depot and the upcoming Varadharajapuram depot in Kanchipuram district. These facilities will support MTC’s transition to cleaner fuels through the deployment of CNG-fuelled buses.

The MoU was formalised on Thursday in the presence of Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department, on the day of his retirement, Prabhushankar, Managing Director, MTC Chennai, and other senior officials.

As one of India’s leading gas distribution companies, THINK Gas has partnered with MTC to facilitate the rollout of CNG buses, beginning with the new Varadharajapuram depot. The company will supply CNG for MTC-operated buses and set up refuelling infrastructure within the depots.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinukumar S Balakrishnan, chief marketing officer and head – commercial, THINK Gas, said: “We’re committed to building robust and reliable CNG infrastructure to support clean and affordable urban mobility solutions. We are proud to be part of TN’s journey towards a cleaner, greener future and look forward to expanding this initiative to other MTC depots across the state in the coming months.”