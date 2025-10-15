MTC sets new milestone in digital tickets riding on Chennai One app

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has recorded a steady rise in digital ticketing, with the share of passengers opting for cashless payments increasing from 1.6 per cent in January to 11 per cent as of October 13, 2025. Officials attributed the surge to the Chennai One mobile app, which has made digital payments simpler and more accessible for commuters.

“With strong support from our passengers, digital ticketing through UPI, debit and credit cards, Singara Chennai NCMC cards, and the Chennai One App has now crossed 11 per cent of total daily ticket sales,” MTC announced.

On average, 34.70 lakh passengers travelled by MTC buses each day in September. While cash remains the dominant mode of payment, data shows a consistent rise in digital adoption among ticket-buying commuters.

In September, out of 10.40 crore total passengers, 3.85 crore commuters, or 37 per cent, purchased tickets. Among them, 28.44 lakh passengers, or 7.37 per cent, paid through digital modes such as UPI cards, the Singara Chennai National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), or the Chennai One app.

The share of digital transactions was 6.3 per cent in August and 5.35 per cent in July, indicating a sustained upward trend in recent months. Officials said the gradual increase reflects commuters’ growing familiarity with digital platforms and their convenience.

MTC managing director T Prabhushankar said digital transactions have now crossed 11 per cent and continue to rise. “NCMC offers a seamless digital transaction experience. However, the availability and accessibility of the card remain a challenge. We are addressing this by enabling conductors to distribute the cards,” he said.

Another senior MTC official added that usage of the Chennai One app is steadily growing, with daily digital transactions through the app crossing 15,000.

’25 Digital Ticket Payment Month Digital purchase

January 1.6%

July 5.35%

August 6.3%

September 7.37%

Oct (till 13th) 11%

Average Daily Passengers (Sept): 34.70 lakh

Total Passengers (Sept): 10.40 crore

Ticket-Buying Passengers: 3.85 crore (37%)

Digital Transactions (Sept): 28.44 lakh

Top Digital Modes

*UPI

*Debit/Credit Cards

*Singara Chennai NCMC Card

*Chennai One Mobile App (Daily digital transactions: 15,000+)